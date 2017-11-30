Police hunt suspects after pedestrian seriously injured in road collision in Melton

Have your say

Police are hunting the occupants of a car who fled the scene after their vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian in Melton last night (Wednesday).

Armed officers were initially deployed to the incident, in Bishop Street, after it was reported at 9.15pm.

The pedestrian involved sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We are continuing to investigate after a pedestrian was injured in a collision with a silver Renault Megane.

“The occupants of the Megane made off from the scene but the vehicle was left there.

“The injured man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who saw the incident or noticed anything suspicious.”

Police confirmed armed officers were deployed because of initial reports.

Residents reported that Bishop Street was taped off by police for some time last night as officers investigated the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote crime reference 17*520931.