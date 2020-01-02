Police hunt robber who snatched a woman’s handbag

Have your say

Police are hunting a robber who snatched a woman’s handbag before making off with it in a car.

The incident happened at a shopping centre in Thurmaston on Boxing Day with the victim being a woman aged in her 60s.

Leicestershire Police say the woman was approached by a man who got out of a black Mini and grabbed her handbag, which contained a mobile phone, pair of glasses and keys.

He then got back into the car and drove off.

PC George Parker, the investigating officer, said: “Having spoken to the victim, I know that a number of people went to her aid following the incident.

“I would like to speak to these people – or anyone else who saw what happened.

“This incident happened at around lunchtime on Boxing Day.

“I know there will have been a lot of people around.

“Any information people may have could help with my investigation.”

Call police on 101 if you have any information about the incident, which happened at 12.40pm on Barkby Thorpe Lane, quoting reference 19*689643.