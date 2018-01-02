Police hunt robber who attacked a woman in a village street

Have your say

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by a man in a village street before having cash stolen by him.

Officers were alerted following the incident, which happened in the early hours of Saturday, in Bottesford.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to reports of a robbery that happened at about 12.30am on December 30.

“A woman was walking on High Street, Bottesford, when she was attacked by an unknown male and a quantity of cash was stolen from her.

“She sustained minor injuries.”

The suspect is described of being of average build and is approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

Police say he was wearing a black coat and grey or dark jeans.

The spokesperson added: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PC 956 Amanda Paddock on 101, quoting incident 17000567968.”

John Shilton, principal co-ordinator of Bottesford Neighbourhood Watch, advises women who live locally to take extra precautions following the incident.

He said: “Obviously females out alone after dark need to be extra vigilant and careful at this time of heightened risk.

“Ideally they should try to walk with a companion if that is possible.”