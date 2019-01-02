Police concerned for welfare of missing Old Dalby teenager

Have your say

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has been reported missing from Old Dalby.

Amber Godsell (16), pictured, was last seen in the area around 7pm on Friday.

Since then police have been carrying out enquiries to try and find Amber and believe she may be in the Glenfield area of Leicester.

Amber is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, with long, straight brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans and a camouflage style jacket with a fur trim.

Call police on 101, quoting incident 504 of 28 December if you know where she is.