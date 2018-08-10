Police close Melton flat after ‘numerous’ incidents of anti-social behaviour

Numerous incidents of drug-taking and violence at a property in Melton town centre has prompted police officers to close it down.

The flat - 9 Beckmill Court - has been the subject of a series of complaints of the past four months from people living near to it.

The prolonged period of anti-social behaviour led to a hearing at Leicester Magistrates Court on Tuesday where a full closure order was granted, effectively evicting the occupants from the property for three months.

A copy of the closure order is displayed outside the flat to ensure no-one returns to it.

Sgt Mark Williams, of the Melton Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), said: “The volume of crimes, incidents, reports and anti-social behaviour linked to the property has had a massive impact on police resources, partner agencies and the local community.

“We have received numerous complaints about activity at this address.

“It is completely unacceptable and has seriously affected the lives and wellbeing of residents living nearby.

“We have taken necessary action to bring the unacceptable behaviour to an end.

“We owe it to people living nearby to take steps which will allow them to live in safety and peace without having to tolerate this.”

A neighbour who lives on Beckmill Court said he was aware of considerable police activity at the address.

The man, who declined to be named, said: “The place has been raided a number of times - it was to do with crack cocaine and heroin.”

Anyone breaching the order can be arrested and, if found guilty, could face a punishment of up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

The order prohibits anyone from remaining on or entering 9 Beckmill Court at any time, except emergency services or an agent/officer of Melton Borough Council.

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, said: “Officers at the council have been working closely with the police during their investigations into the reported complaints at the property.

“We welcome this closure order as the reported incidents were seriously affecting the quality of life of others living at Beckmill court.

“This action sends a clear message that reports of anti-social behaviour will be taken seriously and will not be tolerated in our homes.

“I would like to thank all involved in bringing this case to a successful outcome.

“We will continue to work collaboratively with the police and other partners to safeguard the community in the future.”