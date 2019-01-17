Police chief’s open letter to Melton residents

A date has been set for a public meeting to be held in Melton to debate crime. It will be on Thursday January 24, at John Ferneley College, at 6pm, and has come about following a campaign launched by resident Jaz Lynch-Bolton following an upsurge in comments on social media from people reporting crimes in the borough and voicing concerns about the situation. Melton Police commander, Insp Siobhan Gorman, will be at the meeting, and today (Thursday) she has written an open letter to residents to explain how her officers are tackling crime. These are her words:

What a week we have had!

My officers have worked incredibly long shifts this week during two days of enforcement action in the town, arresting eight people, recovering a large quantity of stolen property, including a set of war medals, and seizing two vehicles.

We’ve also voluntarily interviewed another two people.

Of the eight people arrested, five of them have been charged and remanded for a variety of offences, including burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from stores and grievous bodily harm, which is a great result, successfully removing them from our streets.

As well as the proactive enforcement action this week, our beat teams have been going about their normal duties, patrolling their neighbourhoods, talking to local residents, giving out crime prevention and carrying out all their usual enquiries.

Sadly this week we have also had a number of more serious incidents, including the discharge of a firearm causing damage to a front door, a stabbing (although I am pleased to say we have charged someone in connection with this offence ) and someone who was assaulted while out running.

I’d like to reassure you that we are working round the clock to solve these crimes and bring the offenders to justice.

As well as local officers, we have a team of response officers who are also based in the police station in the town and we also have the resources of many other departments who support us, such as firearms, traffic, dog handlers, proactive teams, intelligence officers and detectives.

We are one team and have one common objective - to protect life and property.

I’d like to thank all those members of the public who have helped us by being our eyes and ears; supported my officers on social media and helped us by securing their property and being security conscious.

I’m also grateful for the support of our partners, including the Safer Melton Partnership, who are working with us to solve some of the longer term problems associated with crime and anti-social behaviour.

Insp Siobhan Gorman,

Commander Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Policing Area