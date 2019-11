Have your say

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault on another man in Melton.

Leicestershire Police say the case relates to an incident in Bentley Street last week.

Simon Vaughan, of Main Road, Asfordby Valley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.

He was remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The incident relates to the assault of a man around 9.15am on Thursday October 31.