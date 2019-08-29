Police arrest suspect shortly after burglary at Syston

Have your say

Police arrested a 24-year-old man this morning (Thursday) in connection with a burglary in Syston.

Officers received a report shortly before 3am that a break-in was taking place at a retail premises in Melton Road, close to the junction with Sandford Road.

They attended and found a man further along Melton Road, close to the junction with Broad Street.

He was was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary of a premises other than a dwelling.

The suspect is still being held and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.