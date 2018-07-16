Police arrest more than 100 Leicestershire drivers for drink or drug offences

Police have expressed their disappointment that more than 100 motorists have been caught driving in Leicestershire this summer while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Leicestershire officers arrested 83 drink-drivers and 25 drug-drivers during a campaign with over half of the offences involving people outside the city.

There were 30 arrests during daylight hours, between 6am and 6pm, 28 involved drivers aged 24 and under, 29 followed a road traffic collision and 16 of those arrested were female.

One of the highest roadside breath test readings taken during the initative was 166, which is over four-and-a-half times the legal drink-drive limit

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety Partnership said: “I would urge drivers to take heed of our road safety messages.

“Disappointingly, well over 100 people have chosen to ignore this and as a result have been arrested for drink or drug-driving.

“Although our campaign ended on Sunday, patrols will continue to operate around the clock across the police force area to keep our roads safe, the message remains the same, if you choose to drink or drug drive you will get caught.”