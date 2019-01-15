Police arrest eight people in two-day Melton operation

Police have arrested eight people in Melton and recovered a large quantity of stolen property during two days of enforcement action.

Of those taken into custody, five of them have been charged and remanded for a variety of offences, including burglary, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from stores and grievous bodily harm.

Insp Siobhan Gorman, commander of Eastern Counties neighbourhood policing area covering Melton, Harborough and Rutland EMN-190901-102133001

Two other people have also been voluntarily interviewed and two cars have been seized.

As well as the proactive enforcement action this week, local beat teams have been going about their normal duties patrolling their neighbourhoods, talking to local residents, giving out crime prevention and carrying out all their usual enquiries.

It follows news that a public meeting is to be set up in the town to give residents a chance to debate their concerns with officers about a perceived rise in crime.

Insp Siobhan Gorman, commander of the Eastern Counties Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), which includes Melton, said; “I am so pleased that we have remanded five people - it is great to successfully remove them from our streets and stop them causing harm to our communities.

“There has been some concern expressed on social media about crime and policing in the town and I’d like to reassure residents that Melton is a safe place to live and work - figures show compared to last year there have been decreases in burglary, theft from motor vehicle and violent crime.

“We have, however, seen an increase in criminal damage and theft of motor vehicle - we are aware of this and are actively investigating these offences.”

Insp Gorman said the force was committed to tackling crime in the Melton area, adding: “As well as local officers we have a team of response officers who are also based in the police station in the town and we also have the resources of many other departments who support us such as firearms, traffic, dog handlers, proactive teams, intelligence officers and detectives.

“We are one team and have one common objective - to protect life and property.

“I’d also like to thank all those members of the public who have helped us by being our eyes and ears and helped us by securing their property and being security conscious.

“I’m also grateful for the support of our partners, including the Safer Melton Partnership, who are working with us to solve some of the longer term problems associated with crime and anti-social behaviour.”

Those people who have been charged as a result of the Melton police operation are:

James Ailmore (34), of no fixed abode, charged with burglary dwelling, theft from motor vehicle and theft stores (remanded to Leicester Magistrates Court today (Tuesday);

Emma Routen (41), of Drummond Walk, Melton, charged with theft from stores (remanded to Leicester Magistrates Court today);

Ben Richards (24), of Robin Crescent, Melton, charged with Section 18 wounding (due to appear before Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow);

Robert Long (31), of no fixed abode, charged with theft from stores, theft from a motor vehicle (remanded to Leicester Magistrates Court today);

Sebastian Lukasik (34), from London Road, Leicester, who was wanted for failing to appear at court (remanded to Leicester Magistrates Court today).