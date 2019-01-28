Police arrest 22-year-old man over Melton gun incident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a gun being fired at a Melton house last month.

Police were called to the property, on Kings Road, at 9.25pm on Sunday January 13 after the occupants reported they had heard a gunshot and then discovered significant damage to their front door.

Armed reponse officers attended the incident, but no-one was injured when the firearm was discharged.

The property was cordoned off while forensic examinations took place and a number of enquiries took place in the local area including house-to-house and CCTV being reviewed.

Leicestershire Police say a man aged 22 has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and has since been released from custody under investigation.

Det Con Jack Thomas, said: “We have taken this report extremely seriously and continue to investigate circumstances leading up to the damage.

“I would still urge anyone who may have any information about this incident and hasen’t as yet contacted police to please do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1149 Thomas on 101, quoting crime reference number 19*20609.