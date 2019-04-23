Police appeal after theft of tortoises from Melton home

Police are appealing for the public’s help in recovering three tortoises after they were stolen from a property in Melton.

The owner is concerned about their safety if whoever has taken them does not know how to feed and look after them.

One of the tortoises stolen from a Melton property EMN-190423-104005001

A spokesperson for Melton police said: “The owner is devastated as they are old and he has had them all his life.

“The owner is very concerned that whoever has stolen them may not know how to look after them.

“Tortoises need access to sunlight and shade, they live on dandelion leaves and also like tomatoes.”

One of the tortoises is large with a dark brown shell and some light-coloured paint on it and the others are smaller with lighter brown shells, also with light-coloured paint on them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tortoises is asked to contact police quoting reference 19000197021.