Police appeal after burglar takes jewellery from elderly Melton woman’s home

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen particular items of jewellery for sale following a burglary at an elderly woman’s home in Melton.

An intruder took a number of rings and earrings during the break-in at an address in Greenslade in the town while the householder had left her flat to visit a communal garden nearby.

The items of jewellery stolen were:

• A hexagonal-shaped eternity ring with small silver stones;

• A 22-carat engagement ring with a small, white gold strip across the top and a small diamond in the centre;

• A silver ring with a twist to the centre and a green stone inserted;

• Two signet rings of a plain design;

• An 18-inch gold rope chain;

• Two pairs of hooped earrings, the size of a 50p piece. One of the pairs had a thin gold band wrapped around as part of the design.

PC 956 Amanda Paddock, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “I would like anyone who has seen items matching these descriptions for sale to contact me as such information could assist with my investigation.

“Greenslade is just off Norman Way and so I’d also like to hear from members of the public who were in the area between 10am and 11am on Tuesday April 17, when the burglary took place, and who may have seen any suspicious activity.”

PC Paddock can be contacted on 101, quoting crime number 18*175435.