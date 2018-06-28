Police alerted to suspected Melton petrol bomb incident

There is a large police presence in Stafford Avenue in Melton this morning (Thursday) after reports of a petrol bomb attack on a house.
The road has been cordoned off by officers as witnesses saw up to six police vehicles attend the incident, along with fire engines and an ambulance.
There have been reports from residents on social media saying there had been a petrol bomb attack on a house in the street and that a fire had broken out.
Parents taking children to nearby Brownlow Primary School have been warned about the ongoing police incident.
