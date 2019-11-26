Outrage as Nazi symbol is daubed on council signs in Melton

Vandals who daubed a Nazi swastika on two council signs in Melton have been branded ‘morons’ and insensitive by a resident who spotted them while out in the town.

The symbols, which were adopted by Adolf Hitler and his followers as well as other Far Right groups, have been drawn on a sign near the children’s play area at Scalford Brook and a board listing byelaws at Melton Country Park.

A Nazi symbol daubed on a sign near the Scalford Brook play area in Melton EMN-191126-160320001

Melton Borough Council say they have already had to act this week to clean other signs of offensive daubings near some town allotments.

Tony Mee sent photos of the latest offensive graffiti to the Melton Times today and he told us: “We should shame and educate the morons who thought that it is okay to paint this disgusting sign so near to where children play in the country park.

“They obviously have no respect and certainly have no idea of what this sign means.”

Referring to the Nazis killing six million Jews during the Second World War and the fact the nation has just paid tribute to those who fought to defeat Hitler through the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal, he added: “I dare say they’ve never heard of Auschwitz or the Holocaust and to do this after we have just had Remembrance Day absolutely disgusts me.

“Shame on them, whoever they are.”

A borough council spokesperson said: “We had very similar graffiti on signs in the park but next to the Redwood Drive allotments.

“These were reported and passed to Biffa to remove yesterday.

“These two are new to us and they have now been passed to Biffa to remove promptly.”

Anyone who daubs graffiti on signs is carrying out an offence under section 43 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003, the council point out.

Anyone caught doing it will be served with a fixed penalty notice for graffiti by council officials and would be fined £100, with the figure being reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days.