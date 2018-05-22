NEWSFLASH: Stolen 30ft Melton Scouts’ climbing wall found just 10 miles away

Melton scouts are celebrating this morning (Tuesday) after their 30ft climbing wall was recovered after being stolen at the weekend.

District commissioner Ian Cliffe, who said it would cost £30,0000 to replace, has confirmed the good news that is was discovered 10 miles away at Burton on the Wolds hours after the theft was reported in the Melton Times and on social media.

It is used regularly by Scouts from the Melton area and provides income for the organisation through it being hired out for public events and use by other groups.

And Mr Cliffe said this morning he was ‘elated’ when he heard the climbing wall -a Spectrum Sports four-sided mobile climbing wall which is about 30ft in length and about 9ft wide - had been found.

“We are very pleased to get the wall back and it’s in good shape with only a few minor repairs that need doing,” he told the Melton Times.

“It shows the power of social media because news of the theft was shared thousands of times yesterday and it has helped us get it back.

“Everyone was shocked and disgusted when it was stolen and the Scouts will be really happy to have it back.”

The wall had been locked and securely mounted on a trailer at the Scouts’s Holwell Pastures campsite when it was towed away, between 1pm on Sunday and 8am on Monday.

The wall is fully booked up throughout the summer, for use by Scouts and to be hired at fairs and other public events.

Mr Cliffe said the climbing wall had been left very secure before it was stolen but they were planning to install extra security measures.

Police enquiries are continuing into the incident and officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw the wall being driven away from the campsite or who knows anything about who is responsible for the theft.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 344 Jonathan Shaw on 101, quoting crime number 18*231191.