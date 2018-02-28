NEWSFLASH: Police arrest three men in connection with Leicester explosion

Police have arrested three men in connection with the Leicester explosion which killed five people on Sunday evening.

They were taken into custody in the last hour on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident, after which Asfordby teenager Leah Reek was named as one of the people missing.

The trio being questioned by detectives are all in their 30s, with one of them from East Anglia, one from the north-west and the other from the East Midlands.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “We acknowledge that the terrible events of Sunday night in Hinckley Road have attracted significant public, political and media interest.

“However, in the interests of the ongoing investigation, and out of respect for the families of those missing feared dead, and those who were injured in the explosion and fire, we request that the media and public resist speculating about the identities of those arrested, the circumstances that may have led to their arrest and the cause of the explosion.

“Whilst we will not disclose further details at this stage, we stress that there remains no evidence that the events of Sunday night are in any way terrorist related.”