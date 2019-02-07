New police cadet leaders sought for Melton group

Police are appealing for more leaders to work with the young people who make up their volunteer cadet force in Melton.

Cadets are encouraged to work in the community for three hours every month and they take part in activities such as crime prevention events, fundraising for local charities and supporting road safety campaigns.

Melton's police cadet unit EMN-190702-103620001

Leaders play a vital role in the running and preparation of Leicestershire Police’s cadet programme, and in encouraging and guiding more than 250 youngsters through their policing journey across the county.

The Melton group, which meets during school term times every Thursday in the town between 6pm and 8pm, is very short of leaders at present.

One of the force’s cadet leaders, Georgie Hughes, who is a full-time university student and also works part-time, said: “It’s amazing to see the cadets develop while they’re with us, and rewarding to be able to help with their confidence and team-building skills.

“Some of my unit are now applying to become PCSOs and police officers and it’s the best feeling, I’m so proud of them.

“It really doesn’t matter if you don’t have a background in policing, so please don’t let that put you off joining.

“You’ll have plenty of other skills you can bring to cadets.

“In fact, a lot of cadets come to me for support and advice, and perhaps find me approachable because I’m not a police officer.”

The cadets are split across eight units based in Leicester, Wigston, Loughborough, Coalville, Market Harborough, Hinckley and Hamilton, as well as Melton.

Leanne Benford, the force’s cadet co-ordinator, said: “We ensure that all of our leaders are fully equipped to carry out their role.

“As a leader, you’ll undertake regular training and will complete a nationally recognised safeguarding qualification too.

“I look forward to welcoming some new faces to our programme.”

Anyone who wants to apply to be a cadet leader must be aged 18 or over, have good communication skills and be reliable and self-disciplined.

To apply now, visit leics.police.uk/join-us and select the link for Volunteer Police Cadet Leader to fill out the online application form.

To find out more about the role before applying, email vip@leicestershire.pnn.police.uk for information.