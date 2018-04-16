Motorist admits assaulting parking official in Melton car park

A Melton motorist who parked in a disabled space despite not having a badge has admitted assaulting a council official who challenged him.

Paul Royle (50), of Buttermere Close, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in an incident in a town car park when he appeared before Leicester magistrates.

Royle was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs with a further £20 Victim First surcharge.

Harborough District Council, which enforces parking penalty charges in Melton, said one of its parking officers was the person assaulted in the incident in February.

The council said Royle had parked in a disabled bay, despite having no disabled badge on display. When spoken to by the parking officer, Royle became verbally abusive and grabbed the victim.

Councillor Jonathan Bateman, Harborough’s portfolio holder for regulatory services said: “This sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate any verbal or physical attack on our employees.

“Our officer was simply carrying out their duty as a council employee and I am pleased this case has resulted in a successful prosecution.”