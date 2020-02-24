Most Leicestershire Police officers want to carry a Taser weapon

Three-quarters of Leicestershire police officers say all colleagues should be issued with a Taser to make them safer when they are on duty.

That was the outcome of a major survey commissioned by staff association, the Leicestershire Police Federation, which includes those who patrol in the Melton area.

Hundreds of officers were quizzed about the Taser - a single shot weapon which aims to incapacitate a suspect through use of an electrical current.

Another finding was that 78 per cent of Leicestershire Police officers who don’t currently use Taser said they would like to carry a one on duty, following training.

And almost 40 per cent of officers who responded said they had been assaulted on duty in the past two years.

When asked if they thought carrying a Taser would have made any difference and made them feel safer, 63 per cent answered yes.

Dave Stokes, chair of the county police federation, said: “It is unfortunate that violence towards officers and emergency service workers exists.

“However, the harsh reality is that we are sometimes assaulted.

“With Taser training and also the overt carrying of the yellow Taser, police officers are less likely to be assaulted.”

The survey was sent to police officers in December and January and was completed by 906 officers - 74 per cent of them PCs - which represents around half of the county force.

Mr Stokes added: “The most important thing is that of public perception.

“Taser is rarely discharged because of the rigorous training and the ethos that the discharge of Taser is as a last resort and used only against the most violent offenders.

“The tried and tested community focused policing will always be at the heart of UK policing.”

The hundreds of officers who responded to the survey provided some viewpoints and comments on Taser.

One officer wrote: “A male was assaulting me. I got him off and drew my baton, but it didn’t deter him. He still attacked me while withstanding three baton strikes.

“With a Taser, I believe I could have stopped him before he struck me even once.”

Another respondent wrote: “I was assaulted in a park at night while single crewed.

“An offender started to attack me when he realised I was by myself.

“The subject attempted to take my baton off me and dragged me to the floor, ripping my uniform off me.

“I do not carry Taser, but I would have used it if I did.”

“Taser is a deterrent and has a huge visual impact on offenders,” wrote one officer.

“This is a great tactical option for officers and gives them a greater sense of security for their own personal welfare when they’re being single crewed.”

Another wrote: “The use of Taser needs to part of the PPE equipment that officers on the front line should be carrying.”

Several respondents pointed out that they were often waiting for a long time for a colleague with a Taser to arrive at the scene.

However a minority of officers who filled in the survey were more cautious in their response.

One officer wrote: “I personally would have concerns, following the recent instance where an officer was prosecuted following a Taser discharge.

“Therefore I would be reluctant to carry a Taser.”

The results of the survey have been shared with the force’s senior management team.

The force is currently carrying out its own survey, seeking public feedback on plans which could see the number of Taser-carrying officers increase over the next two to three years.

Currently, around 400 Leicestershire Police officers carry Taser.

From April 2019 to the end of last month, the county’s officers used Taser 637 times and the weapon was fired on 32 occasions.

Across England and Wales, Tasers were deployed in 23,000 incidents in the year to the end of last March, which was a rise of third on the 12 months before and double the figure from 2016.