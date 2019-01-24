Missing pensioner found safe and well

Have your say

A missing pensioner with dementia who was believed to be travelling to Melton has now been found safe and well.

Leicestershire Police yesterday (Wednesday) issued an appeal for members of the public to look out for 82-year-old Morris Antill.

He had been last seen at 6.30am yesterday at his home in Glen Parva.

But police have now confirmed Morris has been found safe and well.

A spokesperson said Morris was found in the Uppingham Road area last night, adding: “Leicestershire Police would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal to find Morris.”