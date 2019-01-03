Missing Old Dalby girl has been found

Have your say

Police have thanked the public for their help after finding a 16-year-old girl who had gone missing from Old Dalby.

Amber Godsell hadn’t been seen since Friday, prompting officers to circulate her description in a bid to locate her.

And this morning (Thursday), a Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Missing teenager Amber Godsell has been found.

“Officers looking for the 16-year-old found her a short time ago in the New Parks area of Leicester.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find her.”