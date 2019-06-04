Melton teenager gets nine-year sentence for stabbing victim in a town street

A Melton teenager who admitted stabbing a man multiple times in the leg, arms and chest has received a nine-year sentence in court.

Michael McCarthy (18), of Bramley Close, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his victim when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court last month.

And yesterday (Monday), at the same court, a judge sentenced him to a total of six years detention with a three-year extension period.

McCarthy also admitted possession of an offensive weapon – namely a knife - at the hearing.

The court was told that the incident happened in the area of Shepherd’s Croft, Melton, on the morning of Sunday March 31, when McCarthy stabbed the victim in the street.

The victim, who was known to the defendant, suffered from multiple stab wounds to his leg, arms and chest.

Police were called to the incident by a witness at around 10.30am and McCarthy was arrested near the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since been discharged.

Officer in the case, Pc Vik Patel, said: “The victim suffered a number of stab wounds and the consequences of this attack could have been far worse.

“I am grateful to those that have assisted with this investigation, including the victim of the offence, which has helped in ensuring these guilty pleas were entered.

“Carrying a knife or offensive weapon is extremely dangerous.

“The force remains committed to tackling knife crime and action will be taken against offenders as this case has shown.”