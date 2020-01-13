Melton residents to be consulted over crime and anti-social behaviour

Residents interested in how crime and anti-social behaviour are tackled across the Melton borough are invited to have their say as part of a major new public consultation exercise.

The initiative, which started this afternoon (Monday) with an event at the town’s Tesco supermarket, has been organised by The Safer Melton Partnership and runs for 12 weeks.

The partnership involves Melton Borough Council, Leicestershire County Council, Leicestershire Police, the office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire, offender management services, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service and voluntary organisations, all of whom work together with communities to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

The community safety consultation aims to find out more about the issues that affect and concern local people the most, helping the partnership to target its efforts where action is needed.

Borough councillor Alan Pearson, portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “The Safer Melton Partnership plays a big part in tackling issues of community safety which matter to local people.

“However they can only work effectively if they know the priorities of the local community.

“It is important that residents have their say and take part in this consultation.”

The community safety consultation runs until March 31 and residents can take part in the consultation by completing a short online questionnaire at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CFGP8BV or by attending one of the following consultation events being held over the next few weeks:

January

Tuesday 21st - Market Stall 9am-3pm and thenFairmead Community Centre, Melton 2pm-4pm;

Sat 25th - councilors on Market Stall 10am-12pm;

Mon 27th - Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices, 9am-3pm;

Tues 28th - St John’s Court 10.30am – 12pm;

Weds 29th - Sainsbury’s 4pm-6pm.

February

Weds 5th - NCHA Warwick Flats, Bottesford 10am-12 noon;

Mon 10th - Sainsbury’s, 9.30am-11.30am;

Tues 18th - Market Stall at 9am-3pm and then The Cove Community Centre, 2pm-4pm;

Thurs 20th - Tesco 9pm-12pm;

Sat 29th - councillors on Market Stall, 10am-12pm.

March

Fri 6th - Sainsbury’s 11am-1pm;

Weds 11th - Tesco 11am-2pm;

Mon 16th - Melton Borough Council Parkside offices 9am-3pm;

Tues 24th - The Edge Community Centre 2pm-4pm;

Sat 28th - councillors on Market Stall 10am-12pm.

Hard copies of the survey can be picked up from the Melton Borough Council offices or Melton Police Station.