Do you recognise this garden ornament, which Melton police believe was stolen from a garden in the town?

The piece, which features a bunny with the wording ‘Keep off the grass, that’s my dinner’, was recovered recently by officers.

A bunny ornament, which police believe was stolen from a garden in Melton Mowbray EMN-180525-134845001

Anyone who owns it, or recognises it, is asked to contact Melton Police on 0116 2484533.