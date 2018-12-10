Melton people warned about tricksters posing as police officers

Melton people are being warned about a telephone scam where the offenders ate posing as police officers.

Vulnerable people have been conned out of tens of thousands of pounds from 62 reported incidents of this nature across the county this year.

Police say criminals are calling residents, some of whom are elderly and vulnerable, claiming to be officers, and telling them a relative has been arrested and the victim was needed to come and pay their bail costs.

The offenders will then attempt to get the victim to meet them at a cash machine to withdraw this cash.

Nine of these scamming attempts were successful which resulted in a total financial loss to the victims of more than £60,000.

Residents are also urged to be aware that the con can also involved people posing as officials from banks, HM Revenue and Customs or the Action Fraud organisation.

Paul Wenlock, head of the economic crime unit at Leicestershire Police, said: “This kind of crime preys on the best intentions of some of the most vulnerable people.

“We cannot emphasise enough that the police would never call you to come and pay someone’s bail.

“Neither would your bank ask for your bank details, nor would HMRC ring asking you for money.”

He gave this advice to anyone who thinks they may be contacted by one of the scammers: “If you are unsure about the nature of a phone call, then take five minutes

“Call someone that you trust and ask them if they think the call sounds legitimate.

“We are also encouraging people to tell two people in their life about telephone fraud and how they can protect themselves.

“If they then pass this information on to another two people, we can begin to protect lots of people.

“An unbroken chain of 26 people doing this would reach 67 million people, more than the total UK population.”

Call police on 101 if you believe you have been a victim or a target of a con attempt like this.