Melton people urged to report suspected drink drivers this Christmas

Police are urging Melton people to report anyone they suspect of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The message has been sent out by Leicestershire Police as they start their annual Christmas and New Year clampdown on offenders.

Last December, officers made 78 drink and 21 drug drive arrests across the county, with two-thirds of these in towns and villages outside the city of Leicester.

In addition, 35 of the total arrests were made following a road traffic collision and around a third of people arrested were aged 25 or under.

Ch Insp Tom Thompson, who is heading up the regional police campaign across Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire, said, “Driving while impaired, whether through drink or drugs, devastates lives.

“Sadly, each year drink and drugs are a contributory factor in death and serious injury on the UK’s roads.

“Improved detection methods, and a change in the law, introduced three years ago, have seen a rise on the number of drug drive arrests, a total of 93 people were arrested for drug driving in 2017 compared to 23 in 2015.

“Drivers should be aware that we patrol 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to challenge drink drug drivers and bring them before the courts.”

Anyone who sees someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver enter a vehicle to drive away is asked to make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call police on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.