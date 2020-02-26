Melton non-emergency crime victims urged to report them online rather than by phone

Victims of non-emergency crimes in the Melton area are being urged to report them to police online rather than by telephone to free up more of their resources.

The vast majority of incidents which are not 999 calls are currently reported to Leicestershire Police via the 101 telephone line.

Officers now want people to go to the force website and click on ‘report’ and choose the appropriate section.

That information goes straight to the force’s Crime Bureau, which will make an assessment of the information, decide whether more details are needed, allocate an officer or file it for information.

Users will receive a reference number and will be contacted back either by email or text of the next steps within 24 hours.

Assistant Chief Constable Julia Debenham said: “It is vital that the public have confidence in the police and are able to report any non-emergency incidents in as convenient and accessible way as possible.

“Single Online Home allows people to report crimes or incidents that don’t require an immediate police response in their own time and at their own pace.

“An increasing amount of people prefer to do their business online and expect the police to be able to offer the same type of interaction they get with other service providers.

“It offers people exactly the same provision as calling 101 and can take less time.

“The average 101 call to report a crime or incident takes eight-and-a-half minutes.

“Reporting crime online not only gives the public greater choice in how they want to interact with us, it also frees up more of our resources.

“So the message is always call 999 in an emergency but if it’s not then report your crime online via our website.”

The police online resource also allows members of the public to report details of road traffic collisions or lost or stolen vehicles.

They can call also report fraud, anti-social behaviour, information on missing people, lost or found property, as well as providing feedback to the force on the service being given.

Log on at www.leics.police.uk and click ‘report’ to give information to Leicestershire Police.