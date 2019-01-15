Melton man to face wounding charge in court

Have your say

A 24-year-old Melton man has been charged with assault after another man was taken to hospital in the early hours of Saturday with chest wounds.

Ben Richards (24), of Robin Crescent, will face a charge of Section 18 wounding when he appears at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “The charge relates to an assault in Meynell Close, Melton, around 12.20am on Saturday, when the 34-year-old victim sustained puncture wounds to his chest.

“He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.”