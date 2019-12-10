Melton man sentenced after admitting making indecent photo of a child

A 35-year-old Melton man has been ordered to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for five years after admitting making an indecent photograph of a child.

Daniel McGrady, of Wilton Place, pleaded guilty to the charge last month and yesterday (Monday) he was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court to a 15-month community order and told he is required to attend a rehabilitation programme for 20 hours.

The court heard the case related to McGrady possessing indecent images of a young girl he met online.

A report was made to police in March last year relating to concerns from a relative that the victim, a teenage girl, was in contact with the defendant.

Officers began an investigation and on speaking to the victim, she explained she had been in contact with McGrady after he contacted her via a social media site.

She later disclosed that following conversations between the two online, they met up on several occasions and she sent him various indecent images via social media.

McGrady was later arrested and the indecent images were found on one of his phones after it was seized by police.

The charge relates to eight images of a category C naturem which McGrady possessed between October 2017 and March 2018.

Det Con Jemma Harrison, the investigating officer, said: “McGrady exploited this young girl at an often vulnerable and impressionable age to pose indecently for him for his own sexual gratification.

“McGrady’s admission of guilt only shows the overwhelming evidence against him and this case certainly highlights the concern that children are at risk of being exploited through the use of social media.

“At least half of all child sexual exploitation happens online and there are a number of websites that offer useful advice and help about the dangers of engaging with those on social media you don’t know and how you can help children stay safe online.

“If anyone has concerns regarding a child being exploited, they should contact police.

“We have a number of specialist officers who work closely with our colleagues in social care to offer the right support and help victims and their families through that process.”

Leicestershire Police recommends the following sites for support around child sexual exploitation issues -

- www.childnet.com

- www.nspcc.org.uk/preventing-abuse/keeping-children-safe

- www.net-aware.org.uk

- www.parentzone.org.uk

- www.internetmatters.org

- www.ceop.police.uk/Safety-Centre