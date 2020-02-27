Melton man jailed for six years for role in major drug dealing gang

A Melton man has been jailed for six years for admitting his part in a drug dealing gang which operated in Leicestershire and three other counties.

Scott Wydra (38), of Coniston Road, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

He was among 22 people sentenced to more than 100 years in prison between them for their roles in a criminal enterprise which police say was run like a business.

The investigation identified 42-year-old Thurmaston man Clint Jones and Ashley Boyd (34), of Houghton on the Hill, as the brains behind it all and both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs.

When police executed a warrant at the Market Garden Close home of Jones, they found more than £57,000 in cash.

During the enforcement, officers recovered cocaine, cannabis, cannabis plants, cash and designer items including customised watches.

Jones was sentenced to nine years in prison while Boyd will serve a 10-year sentence.

East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Det Insp Lee Hunt said: “Between them these individuals will now serve more than 100 years behind bars.

“The conviction and subsequent sentences show how seriously we and the courts take these crimes.

“These criminals were part of an organised network who operated not just in Leicestershire but Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Liverpool.

“During the enforcement we executed more than 50 warrants across those counties and cities.

“This was a significant operation for us but our work doesn’t end here.

“We know there is always someone waiting to fill the gap left by others and we will continue in our efforts to stop the misuse of drugs and carry out further operations of the nature to disrupt the criminal activity.”

Two Syston men were jailed after admitting their roles in the operation.

Richard O’Donovan (37), of Wren Close, will serve six years, and 29-year-old Aaron Curtis, of Barkby Road, received a sentence of two years and three months.

Another of those sent to prison was Liverpool man Kevin Duncalf (35), who was found guilty of supplying cocaine while he was on the run from police for unrelated matters.

Officers found evidence of the lavish lifestyle he was leading when they recovered cash and designer clothing from his home after executing a warrant last summer.