Melton man in court on four charges relating to sexual activity with children

A 52-year-old Melton man was due to appear in court today (Monday) charged with four offences relating to sexual activity with children.

Steven Candy was arrested on Saturday and has subsequently been charged with two counts of making indecent images of children, one count of attempting to cause a child aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity and one count of possessing extreme pornography.

Candy, of Morley Close, was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear before magistrates in Leicester.