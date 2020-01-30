Melton man in court for damaging shop window

Have your say

A 37-year-old Melton man has appeared in court charged with damaging the front window of a shop.

Joseph Andrew Toone, of Bentley Street, admitted the offence when he appeared at Loughborough Magistrates Court.

The court was told that the incident happened, at an unnamed business, on November 27 last year.

Toone was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

He denied further charges of threatening behaviour with one of them being racially aggravated and they were dropped with no evidence offered.