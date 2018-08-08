Melton man fined after assaulting police officer

Have your say

A 24-year-old Melton man has been fined after admitting assaulting a police officer while he was exercising his duty.

Ben Kevin Frank Richards, of Robin Crescent, initially denied the charge but pleaded guilty at a later hearing at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court.

JPs fined Richards £234 for the offence, which he committed in February this year.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victims’ services and £150 court costs.

No compensation was requested for the police officer because he was not injured.