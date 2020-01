A 36-year-old Melton man has been arrested and charged with drugs offences and being in possession of a knife.

Syed Hasnobee, of Sherrard Street, is accused of possession of both an offensice weapon and with a knife or bladed article in a public place and possession of Class A substances, namely cocaine and heroin.

He has been bailed by police and will appear at Leicester Magistrates Court on January 31.