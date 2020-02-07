Melton man admits assault charge at Beckmill Court

Have your say

A 24-year-old Melton man has admitted assaulting another man at a property in the town when he appeared before magistrates.

Curtis Lee Wheeldon, of Swift Close, pleaded guilty to carrying out the offence, which took place at a flat at Beckmill Court on December 1 last year.

He was given a community order for the charge of assault by beating and must comply to curfew restrictions and be monitored electronically.

Wheeldon must stay at his home address between the hours of 10pm and 7am until April 30.

He was ordered by Loughborough magistrates to pay £85 to fund victim services and £100 court costs.

Two further charges against Wheeldon of assault by beating against a man and a woman at a neighbouring property on Beckmill Court were dismissed because no evidence was offered.

He denied both of these offences.