Melton man accused of criminal damage and assaulting police

A 23-year-old Melton man appeared in court today (Friday) charged with causing criminal damage and assaulting police officers in incidents in the town this week.

Police were alerted by a member of the public to damage being caused in Bentley Street on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the Leicestershire force told the Melton Times: “Officers were deployed and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and assaulting police officers.

“Marcus McQuillan-Marshall, of Bentley Street, Melton Mowbray, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.”

He was was remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.