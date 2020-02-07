Melton man accused of criminal damage and assaulting police

A 23-year-old Melton man appeared in court today (Friday) charged with causing criminal damage and assaulting police officers in incidents in the town this week.
Police were alerted by a member of the public to damage being caused in Bentley Street on Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for the Leicestershire force told the Melton Times: “Officers were deployed and a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and assaulting police officers.
“Marcus McQuillan-Marshall, of Bentley Street, Melton Mowbray, was charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.”
He was was remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.