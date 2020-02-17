Melton man (41) arrested in police raid

Have your say

A 41-year-old man was arrested in an early morning raid at a property in Melton.

Police officers executed a warrant to bust through the front door of a property on New Street, under the Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) Act, on Sunday February 9.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “A quantity of class A and class B drugs were found inside the property.

“Adam Hughes, 41, of Drummond Walk, Melton, was charged after being arrested on a warrant issued by the courts.

“He was remanded to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 10.”