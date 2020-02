Have your say

A 41-year-old man was arrested in an early morning drugs raid at a property in Melton.

Police officers executed a warrant to bust through the front door of a property on New Street.

Adam Hughes, of Drummond Walk, was taken into custody for questioning.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “A quantity of Class A and B drugs were found at the property and Adam Hughes was charged and bailed to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.”