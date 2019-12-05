Melton man (38) convicted of racially abusing another man

A 38-year-old Melton man has been convicted of racially abusing another man following a case at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court.

Barlomie Wysocki, of Dorian Rise, denied using threatening, abusing or insulting words towards Steffen Diehl but the JPs found that he had and that the offence was racially aggravated.

Wysocki was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay the £300 court costs and £21 to fund victim services.

No compensation order was made against him, the court heard, because there was no evidence the offence had caused lasting distress to the victim.