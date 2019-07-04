Melton man (37) in court over drugs offence

A 37-year-old Melton man was due to appear in court today (Thursday) charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Scott Wydra, of Coniston Road, was detained this week as part of a police enforcement operation across three counties.

He was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates Court along with 41-year-old Clint Jones, of Market Garden Close, Thurmaston, who faces charges of conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs and conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Four other men - two from Oadby and suspects from Houghton on the Hill and Boston - are also in court today linked to the three-day police operation across Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire targeting the misuse of controlled substances.

A total of nine people have been charged this week as a result of the operation.