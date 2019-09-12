Melton man (30) admits breaching restraining order

Have your say

A 30-year-old Melton man has admitted breaching a restraining order which prevented him from contacting a woman.

Paul Adams, of Discovery Drive, pleaded guilty at Loughborough Magistrates Court to telephoning the victim between May 28 and June 2 this year.

JPs ordered him to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months.

Adams was also told to pay £85 to fund victim services and court costs of £100.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account when the sentence was passed.

The restraining order, originally given by magistrates in March, which calls on him not to contact the woman, was also consolidated until August 28 next year.