Melton man (24) jailed after stabbing victim three times

A 24-year-old Melton man has been jailed after admitting stabbing another man with a knife three times.

Leicester Crown Court heard how Ben Richards (24), of Robin Crescent, attacked the 34-year-old victim after harassing him for money.

The victim, who was an acquaintance of Richards, had previously lent him money and was bombarded with telephone calls, text messages and Facebook messages asking for more, the court was told yesterday (Tuesday).

During the early hours of Saturday January 12, following a number of calls, the victim decided to visit Richards to ask him to stop calling him.

He visited a property in Meynells Close, Melton, and as he approached the stairwell to the flats he was confronted by Richards and stabbed in the chest with a knife.

The victim managed to stumble out of the building on to the street where a passer-by found him and called the ambulance service.

He was treated at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, for three stab wounds to his chest, a collapsed lung and a blood clot.

Richards was due to stand trial this week but instead pleaded guilty to a Section 20 wounding offence.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the wounding offence and one month for an unrelated criminal damage charge, to be served concurrently.

Richards received a further eight months jail sentence for breaching a Suspended Sentence Order (SSO), to be served consecutively.

He is now in prison serving 20 months in total.

Det Con Richard Callus, the investigating officer, for Leicestershire Police, said: “This was a serious assault which could have had far dire consequences.

“Richards armed himself with a knife and used it striking the victim not just once but three times.

“We are pleased that he has pleaded guilty and we hope this outcome will help the victim move on with his life and put the events of that night behind him.

“Possession of a knife in a public place will not be tolerated, no matter what the circumstances.”

The force’s #LivesnotKnives campaign is specifically aimed at educating the public about the dangers of carrying a knife and the consequences.