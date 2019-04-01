Melton man (18) in court on multiple charges including knife offence

Have your say

An 18-year-old Melton man is due to appear in court this morning (Monday) charged with committing a number of offences in the town including wounding.

Michael McCarthy, of Bramley Close, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to a man, possession of an offensive weapon – namely a knife – and using violence to secure entry into a premises.

He is also charged with assault against a woman.

Leicestershire Police say the charges relate to an incident in Shepherds Croft, Melton Mowbray, yesterday (Sunday).

McCarthy was remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.