Melton family distraught after arsonist destroys their car

A Melton family who lost their car in the latest arson attack in the town in the early hours of Saturday are being helped by an online fundraising campaign which has already raised hundreds of pounds for them.

James and Aimee Nairn woke shortly after 2am to see their vehicle ablaze in a car park outside their Drummond Walk home.

Firefighters from the town station were quickly on the scene and investigators said the blaze, which also damaged another adjacent car and some nearby fencing, was stated deliberately.

Mrs Nairn posted on Facebook: “It was my husband’s car that was set alight, absolutely distraught we have four young children with our oldest aged four and youngest 11 weeks, pushchairs were in the car car seats, no transport to get to school and nursery, its absolutely disgusting somebody would even do this to a car, my husband works nights at East Midlands Airport he now has no transport to get to and from work.”

The community quickly rallied round after the post was made on the Neighbourhood Watch page and a GoFundMe page was set up which has already generated more than £250 to help pay for a new car for the family.

The page stated: “They have only just recently moved into this new house and have now lost the only thing that could get their family around.

“Any donation would be amazing, let’s see if we can help this amazing family get either a car or at least replace the carseats and pushchairs they had.”

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a report of a car fire in Drummond Walk at 2.03am, adding: “This incident involved two cars and a quantity of fencing which were extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

“One vehicle was destroyed by fire and a second vehicle 10 per cent damaged from heat, with three meters of fence panel destroyed by fire.

“It is believed to have been caused by deliberate ignition.”

Melton police officers were making enquiries in the area on Saturday and they appealed for anyone with CCTV coverage on the Fairmead Estate to contact them on 101.

Go online at www.gofundme.com/vc5uw4-new-family-car if you would like to contribute to the fundraising for the family affected.