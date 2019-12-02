Melton drivers face random round-the-clock breath tests in drink-drive clampdown

Motorists across the Melton borough face having to take random breath tests round the clock this month as police clamp down on drink drivers.

Checks will take place any time of the day or night throughout the seasonal road safety campaign which means revellers who get behind the wheel the next day could still be caught out for being over the limit.

Leicestershire Police officers will also be testing drivers for drugs as part of their tough stance this Christmas and are appealing to the public to report anyone who appears impaired to report it.

In December 2018, county officers made 122 drink and 33 drug drive arrests, which was 56 per cent more than December 2017, which saw 78 drink and 21 drug drivers detained at the roadside.

Of last year’s arrests, 39 of them were made following a road traffic collision and 37 were younger drivers, aged 25 or under.

Ch Supt Martyn Ball, who is heading up the local drink drug drive campaign for Leicestershire, said, “Driving while impaired, whether through drink or drugs, devastates lives.

“Sadly, each year drink and drugs are a contributory factor in death and serious injury on the UK’s roads.

“Improved detection methods, and a change in the law, introduced four years ago have seen a rise on the number of drug drive arrests, a total of 173 people were arrested for drug driving in 2018 compared to 23 in 2015.”

“Drivers should be aware that we patrol 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week to challenge drink drug drivers and bring them before the courts.”

Police are urging anyone who sees a suspected drink driver getting behind the wheel to make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel and call officers on 101 or make a make a free and anonymous call to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.