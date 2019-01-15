Melton burglar jailed for more than three years

A 32-year-old man was jailed today (Tuesday) for more than three years after admitting carrying out four burglaries in Melton during last month.

Mitchell Ailmore, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing from properties in Scalford Road, Nottingham Road and Thorpe Road when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Pc Vikash Patel, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Ailmore appeared to show no concern or remorse for the victims of his crimes as he carried out these burglaries.

“Investigative work, including CCTV analysis, led to charges being made and guilty pleas being entered.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for their co-operation throughout this investigation.

“We will not tolerate these crimes taking place and continually work to both prevent these crimes and to catch the people responsible for them.”

The offences were committed between December 3 and 12 and police officers arrested him on December 13.

One of the burglaries was committed at the banqueting suite at Melton Livestock Market, in Scalford Road, Melton, on December 3, just before 10.30pm, when a glass panel of a door was smashed and a number of bottles of alcohol were stolen.

A second burglary was carried out at the same premises, overnight between December 5 and 6, when glass in a door was smashed. Alcohol was again stolen from the premises as well as cash from a charity tin.

Alcohol was also stolen in a burglary carried out by Ailmore at a business premises in Nottingham Road, Melton, which happened at around 2am on December 10. A window was smashed at the property leading to the items being stolen.

The other burglary was committed at a property in Thorpe Road on December 12, when a mobile phone, watch and cash were stolen after the door was forced open.

CCTV analysis from the incidents led to the defendant being identified in addition to forensic evidence of blood which was left at the scene of the premises in Scalford Road.