Man taken to hospital after suspected stabbing in Melton

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital last night (Monday) after sustaining suspected stab wounds in a Melton street.

The victim is recovering at the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, following the incident, which happened in Beckmill Lane.

Beckmill Lane in Melton

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the street, with an ambulance and paramedic vehicles also in attendance.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called at around 10pm yesterday, by a member of the public reporting that a man had been assaulted in Beckmill Lane in Melton.

“Officers attended the location and found a 23-year-old man with what was believed to be stab wounds.

“He remains in hospital where his condition has been described as non-life changing.

“Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 881 of June 25.