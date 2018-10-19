Man suffered life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Melton

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in what is believed to have been a stabbing incident in Melton.

Leicestershire Police say a man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following the incident in Melton has been released under investigation.

Two other men, who were arrested on suspicion of the same offence in connection with the incident, have been released on police bail.

Officers had been called to a property in Bentley Street just before 11.30pm on Wednesday (October 17) following a report a man had suffered stab wounds.

The man, aged 32, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

His injuries were believed to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital where he is receiving treatment.

While in attendance at the scene, officers were made aware of a report that another man had suffered stab wounds in a separate area of Bentley Street.

The man, aged 33, was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He was later discharged from hospital.

The 32-year-old man, of Nottingham, and the 33-year-old man, of Melton Mowbray, were both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The 32-year-old man has been released under investigation. The 33-year-old man, of Melton Mowbray, has been released on police bail.

An 18-year-old man, of Nottingham, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley said: “Enquiries are continuing and we urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“Were you in the area of Bentley Street on Wednesday evening? Did you see or hear anything which caused you concern? Do you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area which could hold vital information?”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 18000500555.