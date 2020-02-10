Man (22) assaulted at Melton bus stop after leaving nightclub

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 22-year-old man was assaulted at a Melton bus stop in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim had recenly left a nightclub - believed to be Tubes - when the incident took place, around 3am.

A Melton Police spokesperson said: “The victim had just left a nearby nightclub and was standing at a bus stop when he was assaulted from behind.

“He sustained a cut and bump to his head which required medical treatment.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who knows the person responsible is asked to call police on 101 or private message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meltonpolice quoting crime reference 20000074662.